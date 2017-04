KARACHI: At least five people, including a minor girl, were killed in the wake of a collision between a trailer and a pickup in Karachi late Tuesday, police said.

The collision took place on ICICI flyover in Karachi late Tuesday. The incident left four people dead and seven others wounded, police said.

One of the injured succumbed to his wounds at a hospital. The deceased included two women and a minor girl, officials said.

The driver of the trailer fled soon after the incident.

