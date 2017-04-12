Soaring temperature likely to scorch Karachi on Wednesday: PMD

Related Stories Karachiites cautioned against rising temperatures in coming days

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), on Wednesday, forecasted the temperature to rise as high as 42 degree Celsius in Karachi.

Temperatures as high as 43 degree Celsius and 41 degree Celsius were recorded in Nawabshah and Larkana.

More than a dozen hospitals, on April 11, set up heat stroke centres after the PMD forecasted high temperatures in the city for the next three days.

On Monday, the mercury surged to 40.5 degrees Celsius in the metropolis with forecasts of a further rise in the temperature in the coming days.

The Met office had earlier forecasted that Karachi, like other parts of the province, would experience hot to very hot weather on April 11 and the maximum temperature could range between 41-42 degrees Celsius.

Talking to Geo News, head of Emergency Services at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre Dr Seemin Jamali advised the residents of Karachi to take precautions such as using an umbrella when venturing out of the house, wearing lightweight garments and drinking sufficient amount of water to remain hydrated.

