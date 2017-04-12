PM lifts ban from new gas connections, approves Hajj policy 2017

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, while addressing a cabinet session on Wednesday, lifted a ban that was imposed in 2009, from new gas connections for industrial, commercial, and captive consumers.

The 2009 ban on gas development schemes across Pakistan was also lifted.

The decision to relax the load enhancement, of existing consumers and new housing societies and colonies, was also announced during the session.

The premier, during the session, approved the Hajj policy 2017 and directed the relevant ministry to provide maximum relief to pilgrims.

