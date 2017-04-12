Print Story
Captain (Rtd) Usman Khattak apppointed acting IG Punjab

LAHORE: Federal government has appointed Additional Inspector General Training  Captain (Rtd) Usman Khattak as Acting Inspector General Punjab Police, said a notification issued on Wednesday.  

According to Geo News, Khattak has been appointed for a temporary period of three months. After his 90-day tenure, a permanent  IGP would be appointed by the government.

Earlier, Supreme Court issued notice for the demotion of 121 police officer. The issue was taken up over the report of former Punjab IG Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera that mentioned the names of officers, including those from the rank of inspector up till the deputy inspector general. 

