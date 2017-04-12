Captain (Rtd) Usman Khattak apppointed acting IG Punjab

Related Stories 121 Punjab police officers likely to be demoted: SC

LAHORE: Federal government has appointed Additional Inspector General Training Captain (Rtd) Usman Khattak as Acting Inspector General Punjab Police, said a notification issued on Wednesday.

According to Geo News, Khattak has been appointed for a temporary period of three months. After his 90-day tenure, a permanent IGP would be appointed by the government.

Earlier, Supreme Court issued notice for the demotion of 121 police officer. The issue was taken up over the report of former Punjab IG Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera that mentioned the names of officers, including those from the rank of inspector up till the deputy inspector general.

