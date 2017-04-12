Jufelhurst school: CTD detains five policemen including SHO

KARACHI: Five police personnel, including a Station House Officer (SHO), were taken into custody for their alleged role in demolishment of the Jufelhurst School.

According to Geo News, SHO Irshad Soomro, ASI Hakim, and three constables are detained by the Counter Terrorism Department. Initial investigations suggest that the role of local police appears suspicious in the case.

Sources in the CTD claimed that investigations confirm that FIA Inspector Adnan Ali and local police officials were aiders and abettors of the crime. Furthermore, staff from the education department, archive department and revenue department have recorded their statements in the case, furthermore, DSP Soldier Bazaar was also investigated.

The Jufelhurst School was established in 1931 by Sybil D’Abero who had also built her 500-yard residence within the school boundary. According to reports, the building was also declared a heritage site by the Sindh Culture Department.

However, with no regard for its historical significance, the claimants of the property namely Adnan, Zeeshan and Muhammad Abid, allegedly had the house and parts of school building razed to the ground late Saturday night.

Sindh Education Minister Jam Mehtab Dahar said the police were a silent spectator during the demolition of the historic building.

Speaking to reporters after his visit to Jufelhurst School, the education minister said: “The police is responsible for the protection of government and heritage sites. The department played a negative role in the entire episode,” further adding, “civil society, media, and education department saved the school from complete demolishment.”

The education minister added that a FIR has been lodged in which three people are nominated. “This is a big and serious crime and should be tackled as such so in the future no mafia can do something like this.”

FIA takes action

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated a probe against an official for his involvement in the demolition of a historic building. According to sources privy to the development, FIA has placed the name of an official, Inspector Adnan, in the Exit Control List over his alleged involvement in the demolition.

Earlier, the department had approved Inspector Adnan`s four-month leave request for traveling abroad, starting from today (April 10), but in view of starting an inquiry against him, the approval has been taken back.

0



0





