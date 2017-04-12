Commander Peshawar Corps reiterates resolve for unbiased census

PESHAWAR: Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt reiterated the resolve to ensure unbiased census on Wednesday, according to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

The Commander Peshawer Corps made the statement during a visit to different areas of Peshawer city to oversee conduct of the ongoing sixth population census. He was given detailed briefing on progress of census, according to the ISPR.

Corps Commander also met teams engaged in the process of census. According to the army’s media cell, people present at various locations appreciated the professionalism and dedication of Army troops.

Senior government, military and provincial census authorities were also present during the Corps Commander’s visit.

Two days ago, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had said that the census will be completed at all costs and the army considers it a national commitment to positively contribute towards its successful completion.

General Bajwa had remarked this while on a visit to the Army Census Support Centre (Army CSC) established at the Army Air Defence Command Headquarters at Rawalpindi.

