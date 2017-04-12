PPP boycotts NA, Senate over party workers’ ‘disappearance’

Related Stories Arrested aides of Zardari should be presented in court: Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday boycotted the proceedings of National Assembly and Senate over the alleged disappearance of the party workers.

Speaking during a Senate session, Senator Farhatullah Babar said that people were being disappeared just for the sake of political point scoring.

Minister of State Balighur Rehman said that the interior ministry has no role in the disappearance of these people.

The leader of the opposition in NA Khursheed Shah said that they will continue their boycott until the government does not take them into confidence regarding the issue.

On Saturday, Khursheed Shah had said, “If you want to arrest people for being Zardari’s friends, then you should arrest me too, I can also tell you a lot."

He said the ‘arrested’ people included Zardari’s manager Ghulam Qadir Marri and Nawab Leghari.

