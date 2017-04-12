Print Story
X

15-year-old girl burnt to death in Karachi

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan

KARACHI: A 15-year-old girl was burnt to death on Wednesday in Karachi’s Model Colony locality, police officials said.

According to SP Shah Faisal Ali Asif, the girl was a resident of Larkana and had arrived in Karachi to visit her aunt.

The deceased’s aunt claimed that two men sprinkled petrol on her niece and flee away before she could do anything, adding that she was taking a bath at the time of the incident.

However, the officials investigating the incident were doubting the aunt’s statement.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

15-year-old girl burnt to death in Karachi was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on April 12, 2017 and was last updated on April 12, 2017. This news story is related to . Permanent link to the news story "15-year-old girl burnt to death in Karachi" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/137841-Girl-burnt-to-death-in-Karachi.

GEO TV NETWORK