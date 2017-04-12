15-year-old girl burnt to death in Karachi

KARACHI: A 15-year-old girl was burnt to death on Wednesday in Karachi’s Model Colony locality, police officials said.

According to SP Shah Faisal Ali Asif, the girl was a resident of Larkana and had arrived in Karachi to visit her aunt.

The deceased’s aunt claimed that two men sprinkled petrol on her niece and flee away before she could do anything, adding that she was taking a bath at the time of the incident.

However, the officials investigating the incident were doubting the aunt’s statement.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

