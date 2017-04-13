Comedian Charlie Murphy dies in New York at age 57

Comedian and actor Charlie Murphy died in his sleep at a New York hospital on Wednesday at age 57 after suffering from leukaemia, according to entertainment media reports.

Murphy, whose younger brother is "Coming to America" and "The Nutty Professor" star Eddie Murphy, was a cast member and sketch writer on Comedy Central's "Chappelle's Show."

"Thanks for the unforgettable stories, Charlie Murphy. You'll be missed," Comedy Central wrote on Twitter.

The Brooklyn native also co-wrote and acted in some of his brother's movies, including the 2007 comedy "Norbit."

High-profile comedians expressed their condolences and praise for Murphy following news of his death.

"We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time," acclaimed standup comic Chris Rock wrote. "Charlie Murphy RIP."

Murphy's agent and manager were not immediately available for comment. His death was first reported by TMZ and the Hollywood Reporter.

