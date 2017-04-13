PSP sit-in enters eighth day after talks with Sindh govt fail

Related Stories PSP protest will continue until Sindh govt fulfills demands: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) sit-in over absence of public facilities in Karachi has entered eighth day after its talks with the provincial government once again failed on Wednesday.

Threatening to impede smooth operations of the Sindh government until it would solve issues pertaining to Karachi, the PSP has been holding a protest sit-in outside the Karachi Press Club for the last seven days.

A delegation of the Pakistan People's Party-led Sindh government, headed by Minister of Transport Nasir Shah, arrived at the PSP protest camp outside the KPC. The two sides held talks, however, failed to reach a consensus.

Speaking to media afterwards, Minister of Transport Nasir Shah said his side has agreed to a few demands laid by the PSP and it is hoped the sit-in will soon be called off.

PSP leader Dr. Sagheer the demonstration depends upon as to when does the provincial government start providing facilities to the people.

"It is not only the Sindh government, we have issues with the centre as well," he said.

The PSP leader said they have staged the sit-in after due consideration and soon they would announce their next course of action.

