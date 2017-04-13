Amjadullah Khan quits MQM-London

KARACHI: Amjadullah Khan on Wednesday announced parting of ways from Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, soon after he was released from Karachi central prison.

Amjadullah Khan, following his release on bail, reached Karachi Press Club along with his lawyer.

Holding a press conference, he announced to quit MQM-London saying that he had joined the party to serve Mohajir people, but listening to anti-Pakistan slogans shattered all his dreams.

He reaffirmed that he stands with 'Pakistan Zindabad'. "I do not consider the one calling Narendra Modi to his help against Pakistan as leader of Mohajirs."

Khan said a few people sitting in London are doing propaganda against Pakistani institutions.

He said that he was not joining any political party, however, would continue to work for welfare of the people.

Amjadullah Khan, who was contesting the NA-245 Karachi by-election in April 2016 on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's ticket, had withdrawn in favour of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

He had made the announcement at a press conference at the MQM's Nine-Zero headquarters, hours before the by-polls in the constituency.

Khan resigned as member of MQM central executive committee in September 2016, after the splitting of the MQM in London and Pakistan chapters following an inflammatory speech by the party supremo.

At that time, he said that he resigned because of his loyalty to the MQM and the party’s founder. A day later, he announced to join the MQM-London.

Khan was taken into custody in October 2016 from outside KPC, where he was due to hold a presser along with Professor Hasan Zafar Arif and Kunwar Khalid Younus.

The three MQM-London leaders were booked for facilitating the inflammatory speech by the party founder.

