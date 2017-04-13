Kohli declared fit to play in IPL

MUMBAI: India captain Virat Kohli has recovered from his shoulder injury and is fit to play in the Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the country´s cricket board (BCCI) said on Thursday.

Kohli missed the franchise´s first three matches as he underwent rehabilitation after injuring his right shoulder while fielding during the third test against Australia at Ranchi.

The injury forced him to miss India´s series-sealing final test win over Australia in Dharamsala but the BCCI said on Thursday the 28-year-old has regained match fitness.

"He will now be available for RCB´s next match against Mumbai Indians on April 14 in Bengaluru," the board said in a statement.

"The Indian captain had undergone rehabilitation after sustaining an injury to his right shoulder and has now recovered to be able to participate in IPL 2017."Kohli´s side, who have lost Australia paceman Mitchell Starc and India opener Lokesh Rahul to injuries, have lost two of their three matches in the April 5-May 21 tournament.

0



0





