Print Story
X

Apple hires secret team for treating diabetes: CNBC

RREUTERS

Health
Apple hires secret team for treating diabetes: CNBC
An Apple logo is seen in a store in Los Angeles, California, US, March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Related Stories

Apple Inc has hired a team of biomedical engineers as part of a secret initiative, initially envisioned by late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, to develop sensors to treat diabetes, CNBC reported citing three people familiar with the matter.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.

The engineers are expected to work at a nondescript office in Palo Alto, California, close to the corporate headquarters, CNBC said.

The news comes at a time when the line between pharmaceuticals and technology is blurring as companies are joining forces to tackle chronic diseases using high-tech devices that combine biology, software, and hardware, thereby jump-starting a novel field of medicine called bioelectronics.

Read also: Why an ‘Apple-shaped’ body is unhealthy?

Last year, GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Google parent Alphabet Inc unveiled a joint company aimed at marketing bioelectronic devices to fight illness by attaching to individual nerves.

US biotech firms Setpoint Medical and EnteroMedics Inc have already shown early benefits of bioelectronics in treating rheumatoid arthritis and suppressing appetite in the obese. Other companies playing around the idea of bioelectronics include Medtronic Plc, Proteus Digital Technology, Sanofi SA, and Biogen Inc.

The company's shares were marginally up after the bell on Wednesday.

Apple hires secret team for treating diabetes: CNBC was posted in health of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on April 13, 2017 and was last updated on April 13, 2017. This news story is related to Aapl, Alphabet Inc, Apple Diabetes, Apple Inc, Apple Secret Initiative, Biomedical Engineers, Breaking News, California, Geo Health, Google, Health News, Latest News, Pharma News, Pharmaceuticals, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Sci-tech, Science News, Technology News, World News, Tim Cook, Apple Diabetes Treatment, Bioelectronics, Us Biotech Firms, Palo Alto, Biogen Inc, Enteromedics Inc, Glaxosmithkline Plc, Medtronic Plc, Proteus Digital Technology, Sanofi Sa, Setpoint Medical. Permanent link to the news story "Apple hires secret team for treating diabetes: CNBC" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/137895-Apple-hires-secret-team-for-treating-diabetes-CNBC.

GEO TV NETWORK