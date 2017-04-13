Man shoots dead wife, mother-in-law over 'khula' issue

KARACHI: A man shot dead his wife and mother-in-law over domestic issues here in Surjani Town early Thursday morning.
Residents of Gulshan-e-Kaneez Fatima neighbourhood, the victims were killed by Malik Nasir – the husband and the murder suspect – due to the matter of khula (marriage dissolution), which was being deliberated upon in proceedings in the Malir Court, police explained.
Police added that Nasir opened fire on wife Kiran and mother-in-law Shahjehan as they departed for the court session. After killing them, the suspect fled the crime scene.
Bodies of the victims have been transferred to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.
