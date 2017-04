ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday acquitted two convicts facing life term over kidnapping charges after 10 years for lack of concrete evidence.

The convicts had been charged with kidnapping two persons in Wah Cantt a decade ago.

However, the apex court earlier today said neither of the kidnapped had been found in the convicts’ custody. The authorities could also not find any ransom money on the convicts, the court said.

