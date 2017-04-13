Aisam, Mergea outclass Moroccan duo to storm into King Hassan ll Championship semis

Related Stories Aqeel, Aisam give Pakistan winning start in Davis Cup tie against Iran

Pakistani tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Romanian partner Florin Mergea outclassed local Morocco Davis Cup heroes Reda Al Emrani and Amine Alhoud to reach the semis of King Hassan ll ATP World Tennis Championship.

Aisam-Mergea beat the local duo in straight sets of 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the Championship, being played on the red clay courts in Marrakech city of Morocco.

Aisam and his partner Mergea were to face Almagro and Berloq in the quarterfinals; however, the latter pair opted to pull out of the tournament and Aisam-Mergea were given a walkover.

This was the first match and first clay courts season tournament of the year for Aisam. He will next be in action with Mergea against their semifinal opponents, the Spanish duo of Marcel Grannolars and Marc Lopez.

0



0





