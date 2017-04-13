Mahira is basically all of us, just prettier and really famous!

Print Story
Actress Mahira Khan is definitely a darling of the Pakistani movie industry and rightly so! Time and again acing almost everything she dips her toes into despite an extremely busy schedule, she has proved herself as a jack of all trades.

 

 

What’s more is that Mahira remains very up to date with the Internet’s trends, staying aware of what’s in and what’s not, and even sharing moments from her life that makes us – the young generation – relate to her.

 

 

The Bol star today took to Twitter to say something we all have mutually, but silently, agreed on.

 

 

Indeed, trolling has become a thing of the past now.

 

 

A few minutes later, she posted a picture of herself preparing for Verna – a new movie she is part of that deals with social issues – and she’s pulling “all-nighters,” exactly like all of us did when we used to prance around procrastinating like bosses, and delaying studying for our exams till the night before.

 

 

On Tuesday, Mahira asked her Twitter fans if they would recommend watching 13 Reasons Why, Netflix’s new TV show dealing with suicide and depression that has become a hot topic around the world.

 

 

A couple of weeks back, the artist told us something that is quite ordinary, but we all find it very relevant in our lives. Instead of actually cleaning her room, as she probably planned, Mahira found nostalgic items that made her sit and reminisce about the past.

 

 

 

And last month, in response to a video clip she had posted from her speech at the Global Teacher Prize event in Dubai, a fan asked if she has confusedly called the infamous ‘dab’ a ‘dub’, to which Mahira admitted that she’s on the same bandwagon as we all are.

 

 

Mahira is all set for her performance in Maula Jutt, working hard to improve her Punjabi-speaking skills. She will also be making her singing debut in Verna, according to APP, which added that she told media if people liked her voice, she would continue with this talent.

 

 

Raees, which marked the super-talented celebrity’s debut in Bollywood, also helped her become one of the top actresses in India in 2017, beating powerhouse performers, such as Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. “After a decent performance in Shah Rukh Khan‘s Raees, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has Rs 137.51 crore in her kitty,” an Indian website reported.

 

 

