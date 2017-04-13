Mahira is basically all of us, just prettier and really famous!

Actress Mahira Khan is definitely a darling of the Pakistani movie industry and rightly so! Time and again acing almost everything she dips her toes into despite an extremely busy schedule, she has proved herself as a jack of all trades.

What’s more is that Mahira remains very up to date with the Internet’s trends, staying aware of what’s in and what’s not, and even sharing moments from her life that makes us – the young generation – relate to her.

The Bol star today took to Twitter to say something we all have mutually, but silently, agreed on.

Trolling is so passé, so last year. #justsaying — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) April 13, 2017

Indeed, trolling has become a thing of the past now.

All nighters,heavy scenes,sardi aur Shoaib Mansoor! Last few days on #Verna pic.twitter.com/LaTUqMYeb3 — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) April 13, 2017

A few minutes later, she posted a picture of herself preparing for Verna – a new movie she is part of that deals with social issues – and she’s pulling “all-nighters,” exactly like all of us did when we used to prance around procrastinating like bosses, and delaying studying for our exams till the night before.

On Tuesday, Mahira asked her Twitter fans if they would recommend watching 13 Reasons Why, Netflix’s new TV show dealing with suicide and depression that has become a hot topic around the world.

13 reasons why'.. what's the verdict? — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) April 11, 2017

A couple of weeks back, the artist told us something that is quite ordinary, but we all find it very relevant in our lives. Instead of actually cleaning her room, as she probably planned, Mahira found nostalgic items that made her sit and reminisce about the past.

Chase the feeling, always. — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) March 27, 2017

Sometimes I go through all the boxes at home in hopes to clean out stuff, nothing gets thrown away..just a rush of nostalgia comes my way — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) March 28, 2017

And last month, in response to a video clip she had posted from her speech at the Global Teacher Prize event in Dubai, a fan asked if she has confusedly called the infamous ‘dab’ a ‘dub’, to which Mahira admitted that she’s on the same bandwagon as we all are.

but I know what dab is!! Slip of tongue. But I'm also a loser trying to be cool. Gotta gotta get with it. https://t.co/SERpeopJBg — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) March 20, 2017

Mahira is all set for her performance in Maula Jutt, working hard to improve her Punjabi-speaking skills. She will also be making her singing debut in Verna, according to APP, which added that she told media if people liked her voice, she would continue with this talent.

Raees, which marked the super-talented celebrity’s debut in Bollywood, also helped her become one of the top actresses in India in 2017, beating powerhouse performers, such as Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. “After a decent performance in Shah Rukh Khan‘s Raees, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has Rs 137.51 crore in her kitty,” an Indian website reported.

