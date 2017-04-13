PPP has nothing to do with Uzair Baloch’s crimes: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Senator Saeed Ghani on Thursday said that Uzair Baloch’s criminal activities bear no link to his party.

The PPP leader was speaking to Geo News, where he refuted the allegations placed by under custody Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch on PPP, including on co-chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari.

Ghani said that the PPP is not least bit concerned over Uzair Baloch case.

On April 12, the Pakistan Army took Uzair Baloch into custody on charges of espionage, after nearly 15 months of his detention with different law enforcement agencies following his arrest in January 2016.

After his 90-day remand in the Rangers’ custody, the gangster had made a confessional statement in front of a magistrate on April 24, 2016, where he accepted the charges levelled against him.

On Thursday, it emerged that Uzair Baloch claimed that he had forcibly vacated 30 to 40 bungalows and apartments near Bilawal House in Karachi on the orders of Zardari.

Uzair in the statement claimed that he also provided assistance to Awais Muzaffar Tappi and Zardari in occupying 14 sugar mills.

He said that the bounty on his head and cases against him were dropped after the intervention of Zardari and Faryal Talpur.

According to the details which emerged on Wednesday, Uzair had mentioned that he and his wife were facing threats to their life, from political figures including Asif Ali Zardari.

