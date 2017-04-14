Used books exhibition held in Dubai

DUBAI: The used books exhibition began in Dubai and it will continue till April 22 at Al Twar Public Library in Dubai.

Dubai’s dedicated entity for culture, arts and heritage; Dubai Culture and Arts Authority is hosting the exhibition in collaboration with Beit Al Khair Society, Dubai Courts and Dubai Police through Dubai Public Library.

The exhibition is part of an ongoing calendar of activities and initiatives that have been launched by the authority in line with the Year of Giving 2017, which was announced by President of United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Director of Dubai Public Library at Dubai Culture Fahad Al Mamari said, "This initiative comes from our commitment to support the Year of Giving 2017, our dedication to promoting healthy reading habits in line with National Reading Strategy 2016-2026, and our efforts to fulfil the government’s vision of making reading an essential part of life across the whole community."

Dubai Culture will sell over 10,000 used books at the exhibition and donate all proceeds to Beit Al Khair Society. The books were collected from schools following a directive issued by the Ministry of Education in November last year, with the ambitious collection project completed in February of this year.

Readers will also find this exhibition a rare chance to find books that are now out of print.

