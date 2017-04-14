Large part of Karachi plunges into darkness as 250 feeders trip

KARACHI: Power supply to several areas of Karachi was suspended after more than 250 feeders tripped late Thursday, despite additional supply of gas to the city's sole power producer K-Electric.

The power outages hit the city with the summer season yet to reach its peak. The areas affected by unannounced loadshedding included Clifton, Korangi, Defence, Liaquatabad, Azizabad and others.

Already affected by a shortage of water, the Karachi populace has now been forced to suffer from power shortfall.

The K-Electric said that increased loadshedding was being carried out to manage shortfall due to low gas pressure. The increase in demand of electricity, in the wake of prevailing hot weather in the city, resulted in tripping of over 250 feeders.

Temporary power shortfall due to low gas pressure. pic.twitter.com/Rql0sfAk4r — KE (@KElectricPk) April 13, 2017

On the other hand, a spokesman for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) said the supply of gas to K-Electric was increased by 20mmcfd two days ago. He added the SSGC is ensuring improved supply to the K-Electric during nightime.

The power producer is being provided a total of 160mmcfd gas, the spokesman added.

But it appears that all this has not been helping reduce the city's power woes.

