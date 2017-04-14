PCB issues second warning to Afridi, Karachi Kings over PSL transfer policy

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday issued a warning to former captain Shahid Afridi and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings over the transfer rules of the league.

In a statement, the Pakistan Cricket Board clarified the rules for the recruitment, retention and transfer of players in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shahid Afridi still legally belongs to Peshawar Zalmi, said PCB.

“There are only specific times during which teams may trade, retain or release players from the team.”

According to PCB, Karachi Kings can only acquire the services of Shahid Afridi after the transfer window in June.

“All PSL players are signed to a contract that expires prior to the next Draft or the end of the subsequent Retention Window, whichever comes first,” the Board added.

“There are three parties who sign the contract, which are the player, the franchise and the PCB. No party may announce this contract as terminated except for the PCB, which may only happen with all parties’ mutual consent and only during the Transfer or Retention Windows,” it clarified.

“No retentions or transfers may be made or announced outside the officially announced windows,” the Board explained.

“It is expected that all players, teams, managements and owners will unequivocally abide by these rules without exceptions,” PCB reiterated, in the wake of recent incidents.

0



0





