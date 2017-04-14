WATCH: Trailer of Sachin Tendulkar's much-awaited biopic is out now

If you're a Sachin Tendulkar fan then hold your breath as the trailer of Sachin's biopic is out now!

Sachin Tendulkar who has millions of fans all over the world has got a treat for his fans as he launched the trailer of his movie, Sachin: A Billion Dreams.

The Indian cricket legend who scored a century of international tons retired from all forms of cricket in November 2013.

Watch the trailer below:

0



0





