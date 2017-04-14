Print Story
Kremlin calls for all sides to show restraint over North Korea tensions
LEFT: A view through a construction fence shows the Kremlin towers and St. Basil's Cathedral on a hot summer day in central Moscow, Russia, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev/File Photo. RIGHT: This undated picture released from North Korea´s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 14, 2017 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un inspecting the "Dropping and Target-striking Contest of KPA Special Operation Forces - 2017" at an undisclosed location in North Korea/AFP/KCNA VIA KNS/STR/REPUBLIC OF KOREA.

The Kremlin said on Friday it favoured diplomatic methods of resolutions of all crises, including on the Korean peninsula, amid mounting tensions between Washington and Pyongyang over North Korea's nuclear program.

"We call all countries for restraint, we call all the countries to refrain from any actions that could amount to provocative steps", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump vowed Thursday that the "problem" of North Korea "will be taken care of," as speculation mounted that Pyongyang might be preparing another nuclear or missile test.

"North Korea is a problem, the problem will be taken care of," Trump told reporters.

Separately on Twitter, he expressed confidence that China, Pyongyang's sole ally, would "properly deal with North Korea". But, "if they are unable to do so, the US, with its allies, will! USA."

