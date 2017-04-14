Lahore High Court rejects Khalid Latif`s petition against PCB tribunal

Related Stories Khalid Latif challenges PCB tribunal’s charges in Lahore High Court

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday rejected cricketer Khalid Latif`s petition - challenging the proceedings by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s anti-corruption tribunal relating to the PSL corruption allegations against him.

Latif`s lawyers pleaded the case to Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza that PCB has no authority to form a tribunal neither any Anti-Corruption Unit or the tribunal have any legal mandate to take action against him.

Furthermore, all members in the past have been associated with PCB and hence not independent.

PCB`s lawyer Taffazul Rizvi maintained that the PCB`s governing body gave approval to setup Anti-Corruption Unit on November 17 2015, further adding that the Chairman PCB under Sports and Development Ordinance (1962) have the mandate to authorise a tribunal.

After hearing the case from both sides, Justice Mirza rejected Latif`s petition for further proceedings.

Latif has been charged for breaching Articles 2.1.1; 2.1.2; 2.1.3, 2.1.4; 2.4.4; and 2.4.5 of the PCB's anti-corruption code. He faces five charges on counts relating to fixing and failure to report it, and another charge of attempting to lure other players to fixing.

Latif’s lawyer had informed during a hearing before the tribunal last month that his client had rejected all the allegations and would take the case to trial.

The tribunal, set up to hear the alleged corruption charges against the players, is headed by retired Justice Asghar Haider and comprises former PCB chairman retired Lt Gen Tauqir Zia and former Test captain Wasim Bari.

According to reports, tribunal proceedings will now continue as scheduled. The charges against Latif could result in life ban from any form of international or domestic cricket.

Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan, 34, became the first culprit to be punished when he confessed Wednesday to the only charge against him, of "not reporting an offer of fixing".

He was banned for one year, including six months suspended.

Latif and Sharjeel Khan -- both openers for Pakistan´s Twenty20 team -- were provisionally suspended and expelled from the PSL in Dubai on February 10 on charges of meeting a suspicious man linked to an international betting syndicate.

