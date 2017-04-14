Print Story
Commander 10 Corps visits troops deployed along LOC

Pakistan
RAWALPINDI: Commander 10 Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza visited troops deployed along LOC in Bagsar Sector, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

According to the statement, he reviewed the operational preparedness and expressed his satisfaction on operational readiness and vigilance exercised by forward troops.

Commander expressed his concern over continuous cease-fire violations by Indian troops targeting innocent civil population residing close to LOC.

He lauded the high morale of deployed troops and unflinching resolve of the civil population of the area and urged for a befitting response to Indian cease-fire violations.

