One killed, three terrorists apprehended in Lahore combing operation

LAHORE: A terrorist was killed and three of his accomplices were apprehended by police and security agencies during a joint combing operation in Lahore late Friday, sources informed Geo News.

Sources said that police, security and intelligence agencies were conducting a joint combing operation in Lahore's Factory Area that they were fired upon by terrorists holed up in the vicinity.

In the ensuing exchange of fire that lasted for an hour, a terrorist was gunned down and another apprehended, they said. The deceased could not immediately be identified.

Officials also seized a suicide vest, detonator and arms from apprehended terrorist.

The gunfight also left three security personnel injured, who were shifted to a hospital. They were said to be in stable condition.

The arrested terrorist was whisked to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

Meanwhile, the law enforcers conducted raids in Iqbal Town and Manga Mandi areas, and apprehended 12 suspects.

The details of crimes of the arrested 12 suspects could not be immediately known.

