India puts all bilateral talks with Pakistan on hold over Kulbhushan Jadhav: Indian media

KARACHI: The Indian government decided to put all bilateral talks with Pakistan on hold over the death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian media reported Saturday.

Talks between the DGs of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and Indian Coast Guard, which were scheduled to start on April 17, were postponed.

"Postponement of talks has been conveyed to the Pakistani side. No new dates decided as yet,” a government source told CNN-News18.

According to Indian media outlet CNN-News18’s sources, water secretary level talks are also on hold as India did not communicate acceptance of dates proposed by the Pakistan side. Pakistan proposed talks in April-end.

“Pakistan’s attitude towards Jadhav is condemnable. Consular access was denied to the India High Commission which is a violation of human rights. We will try to serve justice to Jadhav. We will raise this on an international forum and discuss with leaders of other nations,” said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Madhav.

Jadhav's arrest and trial

Pakistan sentenced the Indian Research and Analysis Wing agent Kulbhushan Jadhav to death for carrying out espionage and sabotage activities in Balochistan and Karachi, the ISPR said on April 10.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed the death sentence awarded by the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under the Pakistan Army Act (PAA).

According to an ISPR press release, Kulbhusan Sundir Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel was arrested on March 3, 2016, through a counter-intelligence operation from Mashkel area of Balochistan.

Jadhav, an on-duty officer for the Indian Navy, confessed to his crimes in a recorded video statement televised by the ISPR last year following his arrest.

"The spy has been tried through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and awarded death sentence. Today COAS, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed death sentence awarded by FGCM,” an ISPR statement said. "RAW agent Commander Kulbushan Sundir Jadhav was tried under FGCM under section 59 of Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952 and Section 3 of official Secret Act of 1923.”

"The FGCM found Jadhav guilty of all charges. He confessed before a Magistrate and the Court that he was tasked by RAW to plan, coordinate and organise espionage/sabotage activities aiming to destabilise and wage war against Pakistan by impeding the efforts of Law Enforcement Agencies for restoring peace in Balochistan and Karachi," said the ISPR press release.

The accused was provided with a defending officer as per legal provisions, the press release stated.

A date for Yadav's execution is yet to be announced.

