Did PCB miss the chance to question Nasir Jamshed earlier?

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board missed the chance to seek answers from Nasir Jamshed earlier, sources revealed on Saturday.

Nasir’s legal representative had responded to PCB’s initial contact and said that the player will reply to them through email, according to reliable sources.

However, according to the sources, the offer was rejected by the PCB’s anti-corruption unit, which wanted to question Nasir face-to-face.

“The lawyer said to the PCB that they can e-mail the questions to him and he will get Nasir to respond to which they refused and said they want to come to England and question Nasir face-to-face,” the source from UK told Geo.tv.

“His lawyer, therefore requested that they [PCB] should wait until National Crime Agency in UK completes its investigation,” the source added.

Earlier, Nasir had also made a video statement, saying that he was ready to cooperate with PCB and the impression that he was running away from PCB’s inquiry was not true.

“I didn’t go anywhere, I haven’t changed my addresses or anything,” Nasir had said in a video statement from UK on Friday.

“I have only requested the PCB to let the NCA complete its inquiry and then they can question me as the board itself has said that two simultaneous inquires can’t work,” he added.

Nasir, who was initially termed as main character in Pakistan Super League spot fixing scandal, was charged by PCB for violating two clauses of its anti-corruption code, both linked to non-cooperation in investigation.

