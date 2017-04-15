PCB tribunal summons Shahzeb Hassan for initial hearing

KARACHI: The three-member anti-corruption tribunal of Pakistan Cricket Board has summoned the opening batsman Shahzeb Hassan for an initial hearing on the charges he is facing.

The Karachi Kings’ batsman, who has represented Pakistan in three ODIs and 10 T20Is, will appear before the anti-corruption tribunal on April 21.

27-year-old Shahzeb Hassan was provisionally suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board last month following its investigation into spot-fixing scandal during the second edition of Pakistan Super League.

He was charged for violating clauses 2.1.4, 2.4.4 and 2.4.5.

Shahzeb rejected the charges by the PCB, subsequently, the matter was referred to the board’s three-member anti-corruption tribunal, headed by Justice (retired) Asghar Haider with Tauqir Zia and Wasim Bari as its member.

At the initial hearing, the PCB will formally read out charges against Shahzeb Hassan, after which the time line for case proceedings will be decided with mutual consent of all the parties involved.

Following the initial hearing, the PCB will first submit evidence against Shahzeb Hassan on the decided time, and Shahzeb will get the opportunity to reply to the charges on another decided date, after which hearing would further on day-to-day basis.

The tribunal is already hearing the cases related to charges on Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif and now expected to meet again on May 5 when the duo would respond to evidence and charges laid on them by the PCB.

