Girl arrested in Lahore encounter an MBBS student, went missing from Hyderabad

Related Stories Intel agencies foil major terror bid in Lahore planned for Easter

LAHORE: The girl arrested after following a police encounter in Lahore on Friday night has turned out to be Noreen Leghari, who went missing from Hyderabad a couple of months ago, sources confided to Geo News.

Police, security and intelligence agencies had conducted a joint combing operation in Lahore's Factory Area, near Punjab Housing Society, wherein they were fired upon by terrorists. The ensuing exchange of fire killed a terrorist, while a woman was arrested.

According to sources, the arrested woman has been identified as Noreen Leghari, a student of MBBS second year at Liaquat Medical University, Jamshoro, who had gone missing from Hyderabad some two and a half months ago.

Noreen's father, Jabbar Leghari, had lodged a missing complaint with Hussainabad police in Hyderabad.

The suspected terrorists had planned a major attack in Lahore on Easter, the Inter Services Public Relations said in a statement. Four soldier, including two officers, were also wounded in the exchange of gunfire that lasted for an hour.

Officials had also recovered suicide vests, explosives from the scene.



An ISPR handout photo shows explosives recovered from the house where terrorists were staying

Investigators suspect that Noreen might have joined a banned outfit.

Her father and brother, while speaking to Geo News, denied claims about Noreen.

"So far, there are only rumours about Noreen. No institution has yet contacted us or Hussainabad police pertaining to her," said Jabbar Leghari, the girl's father.

Her brother also said that nothing has surfaced pertaining to Noreen as yet. "It is also not necessary for the girl arrested in Lahore to be Noreen."

If there is something, then it should be brought forth, he said.

0



0





