One killed, eight injured in Lahore clash

LAHORE: A man was killed and eight others wounded in an armed clash between two groups in Lahore late Saturday, police said.

Two groups exchanged gunfire in Lahore's Sanda area late Saturday, resulting in killing of a man, Umar Naeem, according to police. The clash left eight others injured, who were shifted to Mayo Hospital, two of which were said to in precarious condition.

The wounded were identified as Iftikhar Shah, Akram Ali Jabbar, Tahir Hasnain, Nadeem Akram, Dildar Hussain, Syed Ahmed, Asad Shah and Jehangir.

Police said the clash was an outcome of a long-running feud between Akram and Pappu groups.

The law enforcers have launched a manhunt for suspects involved in shooting.

0



0





