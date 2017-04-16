Man killed, 11 suspects held in Karachi

Related Stories Gangster killed, target killer among seven suspects nabbed in Karachi

KARACHI: A man was killed in a firing incident, while 11 suspects involved in different crimes were apprehended in overnight raids in Karachi late Saturday, police said.

The firing incident took place near Old Sabzi Mandi area, which left a man wounded, according to police. The injured man, Muhammad Yaseen, was shifted to a hospital.

He, however, could not sustain his wounds and died. Police said the incident was an outcome of personal enmity.

Meanwhile, the law enforcers rounded up 11 suspects in different raids. Nazimabad police arrested a drug peddler, Saeedullah, and three other suspects, Zakir, Muhammad Hussain and Asad Ali, involved in street crimes. Officials also seized arms, motorcycle and looted valuables from arrested suspects.

Two more street criminals, Zeeshan and Abubakr, were nabbed in Azizabad Block-2, with arms, motorcycle and snatched items seized from them, police said.

In another raid, police caught a mugger, Naqqash, red-handed in North Karachi's Sector 5D, while two of his accomplices managed to flee. The suspects were robbing citizens of valuables.

Another suspected robber was arrested in Mobina Town, while three suspects were apprehended from Soldier Bazar area.

Rangers called back from key places

On the other hand, paramilitary personnel were called back from key places and thoroughfares in Karachi, after Rangers' special powers ended on Friday. With this, snap-checking across the megapolis also came to a halt.

On January 16, the Sindh government had approved a 90-day extension in Rangers' special powers in Karachi. The special policing powers, under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, enable Pakistan Rangers Sindh to carry out raids and arrest suspects.

Rangers have had been granted these powers to scale down terrorism, extortion, kidnappings for ransom, target killings and other crimes in Karachi, which has long been plagued by violence, mafias and criminal gangs.

However, the 90-day extension in Rangers powers expired Friday, after which the paramilitary force needs authorisation by the provincial administration to continue its operations against terrorists and criminals in the megapolis.

A summary of extension sent by the Home Department is pending approval from CM Murad Ali Shah.

