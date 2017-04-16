Christian community celebrates Easter across the country today

Christians all over the world including Pakistan will celebrate Easter with zeal and enthusiasm on Sunday.

The Ministry of Interior announced an optional holiday for the Christian community on April 17.

Special prayers will be organised at churches across the country for the progress, prosperity, and security of Pakistan.

Law enforcing agencies took special measures to ensure fool-proof security on the occasion.

Shahbaz greets Christians on Easter

Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif congratulated the Christian community on the occasion and said the nation shares the Christian community’s happiness.

Read more: Intel agencies foil major terror bid in Lahore planned for Easter

“Easter is an occasion to share happiness and joy with deserving people. Sharing the joys of others multiplies happiness,” CM Punjab said.

Stressing on the need to promote inter-religious harmony, Sharif said, "We need to promote the message of love and harmony everywhere today."

In his message on the eve of Easter, the chief minister said that the Christian community was playing its role in the development of the country. He said that brotherhood, harmony, peace, love, and affection were the gist of the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Security arrangements

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh AD Khawaja on Saturday directed the police to make tight security arrangements across the province for Easter.

He instructed zonal and district police officers to coordinate with the managements of all churches in the province to ensure proper security arrangements such as walkthrough gates and metal detectors were in place.

Read more: Feel the pain of the poor and immigrants, pope says at Easter Vigil

The IGP Sindh said that the beginning of overall security actions would start from tonight while patrolling and random snap checking should be ensured around churches and other prominent public places across the province.

Over 8,000 police personnel were posted in churches across Punjab to ensure the security of all those observing Easter.

0



0





