WI President’s XI pile on 311-5 against Pakistan in tour match

Pakistan bowlers had a less than ideal day on the first day of the three-day tour match against West Indies President's XI, as the hosts piled on 311 for the loss of just five wickets at Trelawny Stadium, Jamaica on Saturday.

SO Hetmyer top scored with 97 off 144 balls while KO Powell scored 58 off 153 before being run out by Asad Shafiq. VA Singh and RA Reifer remained not out at 81 and 36, respectively.

Mohammad Amir led the pace attack with 2 wickets. Mohammad Asghar and Yasir Shah trapped one wicket each.

West Indies President's XI had won the toss and chosen to bat.

Pakistan team: Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq*, Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed†, Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Asghar

The first Test between Pakistan and West Indies will be played on April 21-25 at Kingston.

