Bilawal inaugurates reconstructed Tariq Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the reconstructed Tariq Road and expanded part of Shahrah-e-Faisal on Sunday.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, members of the Sindh cabinet, Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Shehla Raza, and provincial minister for local government, housing & town planning were in attendance of the inaugural ceremony.

"God willing, if development projects continue in the same manner, Sindh government will soon be praised," Zardari said while addressing attendees at the ceremony.

Talking to the media, the PPP chairman said that he was grateful to the Sindh government for the timely completion of the Tariq Road project. "Completion of these projects will rid citizens of the problems they were faced with," Zardari said.



Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing attendees at the inauguration ceremony

The provincial minister for local government, housing & town planning Jam Khan Shoro briefed Zardari on the occasion, stating that 30-year old drainage lines on Tariq Road were replaced. "The two-kilometer-long Tariq Road's reconstruction cost PKR 570 million."

Zardari visited the under construction section of Shahrah-e-Faisal and inaugurated Baloch Colony's remodelling, following Tariq Road's inauguration.

He praised the ministers and other relevant departments for the timely completion of the project.

