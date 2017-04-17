Print Story
At least five terror suspects arrested during combing operations in Lahore

LAHORE: Accomplice of absconded terrorist involved in the renting of Ghazi Road apartment for terror bid, arrested along with four suspects, during a combing operation in the wee hours of Monday.

 According to sources, Umar alias Sufyan was arrested near Saddar area of Lahore. Umar was an accomplice of Azeem alias Fauji, who was involved in the renting of Ghazi Road apartment, which was used for preparations by terrorists.

Sources said, Umar hails from Multan, and used to provide residence to terrorists.

At least two suspects were detained during an operation near Bhatta Chowk, on alleged charges of involvement in the Charing Cross terror attack.

Two further arrests were made from Cantt area, which included an Afghan citizen.   The two suspects were taken into custody on suspicion over their involvement in Bedian Road blast.

According to sources, all four suspects have been moved to an undisclosed location.

