ASI 'kidnapped' near Karachi's Saddar area

KARACHI: Assistant Sub-Inspector Nadeem Tanoli was allegedly kidnapped late Sunday night near Reno Cinema, Saddar.

Tanoli, who is currently stationed at Sindh Police Headquarters, was sitting with his friends at a nearby café when he was taken away by unknown persons in two cars.

Nabi Bux Police Station revealed that no report of missing person was filed with the police authorities, as of Sunday night.

Six suspects arrested

In separate news, six suspects were arrested by police from Karachi’s Defence and Lyari areas in routine operations. Police also recovered arms and ammunition from the arrested suspects.

0



0





