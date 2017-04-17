Print Story
PM to meet US National Security Adviser today

Asif Bhatti

Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: The US National Security Adviser Army Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster reached Islamabad on Monday for a meeting with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The important meeting between Sharif and the US National Security Adviser, which will be held later in the day today, will focus on the two countries’ relations and the region's overall situation.

According to sources, tensions between Pakistan and its neighbours, India and Afghanistan, and progress on the Pak-Afghan border system will also be discussed during the meeting.

Earlier today, the PM chaired a meeting of Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N) leaders belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The agenda of the meeting that was held in Islamabad included discussions on party matters and the current political situation. 

