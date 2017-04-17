Sohail Tanvir eyes Australia’s Big Bash League

KARACHI: Pakistan fast bowler Sohail Tanvir, who drew criticism over his recent performance against the West Indies, is aiming for a stint at Australia’s high-profile T20 competition Big Bash League.

The left-arm pacer had signed a contract with Big Bash franchise Melbourne Renegades back in 2015, but could not play in the competition due to his chance inclusion in the Pakistan World Cup squad.

The 32-year-old T20 specialist said he is now targetting the Big Bash again, which continues to break local sporting records with its popularity among fans Down Under.

Tanvir, who managed to get just two wickets in three T20 matches against West Indies, said those criticising his latest performance should not forget his contributions in the last two series against England and West Indies.

Praising Sarfraz Ahmed’s captaincy, the veteran bowler said it was a wonderful experience playing under his leadership during the Pakistan-West Indies series.

Tanvir is among the most expensive players of the Caribbean Premier League 2017, and will be seen in action for Guyana Amazon Warriors later this year.

He played for Lahore Qalandars during Pakistan Super League 2017 and proved to be the best bowler for the franchise with 10 wickets to his name.

In 2008, he was also crowned the best bowler of Indian Premier League while playing for that season’s champions Rajasthan Royals.

