Was being forced to testify against Mashal but refused: Abdullah

PESHAWAR: Abdullah, the student who was injured during the violence at Abdul Wali Khan University where Mashal Khan was lynched over blasphemy allegations by an angry mob, has recorded his statement for the court.

Abdullah said that on April 13 at 11 AM, he received a phone call from a friend who called him to the journalism department. According to Abdullah, this friend was a conspirator. In the statement, Abdullah claimed the actual perpetrator, who was the class representative, along with other students charged him, Mashal and Zubair for blasphemy.

“I bluntly refused the nefarious allegations and then recited Kalma in front of them and also translated the same in both languages i.e. Urdu and Pushto. They, after hearing the Kalma from my mouth, forced me to give a deposition that Mashal Khan had committed blasphemy and has evil designs towards the religion of Islam, but I refused as I never ever heard any un-parliamentary, scandalous as well as blasphemous words from Mashal’s mouth.”

Abdullah stated that during the course of the events he was shut in the bathroom of the Chairman Office by teachers in fear that he might be assaulted.

Abdullah added that he was also put in the clerk office earlier. According to him, teachers had gathered in the Chairman Office and were trying to resolve the dispute but a mob had gathered.

“By then, Mashal was reportedly in the hostel and I was personally unaware of his status.”

Abdullah also claimed that prior to this incident, the administration of the university was ‘deadly’ against Mashal Khan because he had been critical of the loopholes in the system of the university administration and had also given an interview to a local television station in which he had spoken about the hostility and aggression of the university administration.

“Mashal Khan criticised the administration for misusing the authority and not providing the best services to students especially the down trodden.”

Abdullah added that he was saved by the police when the angry mob was assaulting him in the Chairman Office bathroom. “Some of the students who knew from close quarters and were satisfied that I was innocent also rescued me.”

Abdullah said he was in the custody of the police and hospitalised when he heard the news that Mashal Khan had been brutally murdered by the angry mob as well as officials of the administration.

According to reports, in a statement recorded with police, Abdullah had placed responsibility of the incident on the university administration.

Five officials from the university, including the provost and director admin, have been summoned to the police station.

0



0





