KARACHI: A fire broke out in a residential apartment building in Karachi’s posh Defence Housing Authority are on Monday, luckily no loss of life was reported in the incident.

Plumes of smoke were seen rising from the Khayban-e-Ittehad area in the Defence PS jurisdiction on Monday afternoon. Reacting promptly the DHA fire tenders arrived on site and controlled the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained as yet.

