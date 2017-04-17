Versatile singer Humera Arshad to join Coke Studio this season

Humera Arshad, who is known for her diverse singing style that includes ghazals in both Urdu and Punjabi, pop numbers, and folk music, is now slated to join Coke Studio in Season 10, which is expected to start later this year.

In an interview with Dawn, the artist revealed that she will be singing on Coke Studio’s 10th season, bringing a fresh perspective to a very popular song by veteran musician Runa Laila. “I can’t […] reveal the song that I am going to sing but I can share that it will be a classical number,” she stated.

The singer also touched upon the subject of the music space’s current condition. She commented on how the industry has faced lacklustre growth over the past few years and that there’s a dearth of music labels, which is why “Coke Studio is doing a great job of reviving old songs”.

Arshad is all set for the release of her fourth music album, which will feature eight songs in Urdu and Punjabi languages alongside videos for each.

