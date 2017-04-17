Facebook memorialises Mashal Khan's profile

The Facebook account of Mashal Khan, who was brutally killed by a charged mob by his university fellows, has been memorialised by the social media site.

Facebook allows friends and family of a deceased person to memorialise their accounts, which “are a place for friends and family to gather and share memories after a person has passed away. Memorialising an account also helps keep it secure by preventing anyone from logging into it.”

Soon after the horrendous lynching video of the Abdul Wali Khan student surfaced, condemnation poured in from all quarters of the society. On social media, people started sharing Mashal’s Facebook and Twitter to show his soft, humane side.

More than 20 people have been arrested by the police in connection with incident and are being probed.

