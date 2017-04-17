Noreen Legahri denies being kidnapped, confesses to working for Daesh

RAWALPINDI: Noreen Legahari the terror suspect arrested in Lahore has denied being kidnapped and confessed to working for Daesh.

“No one kidnapped me as I went to Lahore on my own,” Noreen said in a confessional statement which was played during a briefing held by DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor.

In the statement, Noreen says she is a second-year MBBS student from Liaquat Medical University and her father’s name is Abdul Jabbar who is a professor at Sindh University.

Noreen states that she was provided two suicide jackets, four hand grenades and bullets by Daesh on April 1 for a terror strike. “The jackets were to be used on me for suicide attacks in any Church on Easter, but on the night of April 14, security forces raided our home.”

Noreen’s brother, Afzal Leghari has denied that his sister was linked to Daesh, stating that she was kidnapped.

“We refuted her ties with any [terrorist] organisation in the past, and we refute them again,” he said. “We stand by our statement that Noreen was kidnapped.”

“We want the truth to be disclosed so we [Noreen’s family] can be aware of the real situation,” Noreen’s brother Afzal Leghari said.

“We have mixed feelings about the news. If our sister is in police custody, we have found her but God forbid an element of association with a terrorist outfit is included in the case,” Noreen’s brother said while speaking to Geo News.

