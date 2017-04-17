Fire reduces hotel to ashes in Nathiagali

Related Stories Precious forest trees burnt to ashes in fire near Nathia Gali

NATHIAGALI: A hotel, Mushkpori Hotel, was burnt to ashes in a fire, which erupted due to gas leakage, in Nathiagali on Monday afternoon.

The fire started at about 3pm and gutted the entire wooden structure. The fire brigade’s effort to control the blaze also failed to bear fruit.

According to the authorities, the fire erupted to gas leakage in the kitchen. Fortunately, no casualty was reported in the incident.

Following the fire, two fire tenders were dispatched to the site. However, the firefighters were unable to stop the fire.

The people and hotel employees at the hotel were vacated safely and they also tried to save hotel furniture’s from the fire.

The hotel was one of the finest and most expensive hotels in the locality.

