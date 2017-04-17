PM Nawaz says KP to elect PMLN in next general elections

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would elect Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz in the next general elections as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led provincial government has failed to deliver.

Presiding over a meeting of the party leaders on Monday, he said the failure of the PTI`s provincial government has given opportunity to his party.

He also said that post-Bhutto government, no progress was seen during the respective Pakistan People`s Party governments as there are no milestone achievements under their belt, however, on contrary, PMLN delivered remarkable performances despite given short period of time. “We will be setting up huge network of infrastructure development,” he said.

“We will soon resolve the water and power crisis in the country.”

