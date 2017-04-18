Print Story
Tremor jolts central, upper parts of country

Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: A magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolted several cities in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan early Tuesday, spreading panic among the masses.

Tremors were felt in several cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Nowshera and Ghizer Valley. People came out of their houses in search of safer places.

The earthquake struck at 4:05 am, according to the seismological center. Its epicenter was located in Hindukush region, Afghanistan, at a depth of 180 kilometres.

Fortunately, no loss of life or property was reported in its wake.

