Prolonged outages force citizens in Punjab to stay up at night

LAHORE: Unannounced and prolonged power outage across Punjab deprived citizens of sleep late Monday, with temperatures soaring above 40°C in various parts of the country.

Power supply remain suspended to Lahore's Shahdara, Gulberg, Baidian Road, Ferozepur Road, Thokar Niaz Baig, Multan Road and several other areas on Monday night.

Already suffering from prevailing hot weather, prolonged power outages added insult to citizens' injuries. Having braved the scorching sun in the day, people of Punjab were forced to stay up during the nighttime as well.

Yesterday, the highest temperature in Lahore was recorded at 43°C, while the Met Office has said that Punjab plains will continue to experience hot weather for the next 48 hours.

On the other hand, several areas in Sheikhupura witnessed power outages for as much as six hours.

The situation panicked citizens to protest near Bhakki, who blocked Sheikhupura-Faisalabad Road for traffic.

Similar situation was observed in other parts of the province.

