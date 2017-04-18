PTI, PML-N workers clash during by-poll elections in Talagang

TALAGANG: A polling agent was injured in a clash between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League - N (PML-N) workers clashed at the union council Thoha Marham khan.

A PTI polling station was uprooted by PML-N workers, Geo News reported.

"Once the injured get first aid, we will complete the legal process," DP Chakwal Haroon Joya said. "The polling process has not stopped."

A polling agent was injured in the clash.

The by-poll elections in Punjab Assembly's constituency 23 in Talagang commenced on Tuesday, Chakwal.

The voting began at 8.00 AM and will continue till 5.00 PM.

Provincial constituency's 258,079 voters that include 121,152 women will use their voting right to elect the candidate of their choice.

A total of 198 polling stations, which include 15 separate polling stations for women, were created to this effect.

PTI candidate Colonel (retired) Surkhuro Awan and PML-N candidate Malik Shahreyar Awan are expected to be neck-in-neck in the polls.

Most of the eight individuals contesting for the seat, which was vacant after Muslim League-N MPA Malik Zahoor passed away, are independent candidates.

