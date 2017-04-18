Shah Rukh Khan's junior poses with mommy Gauri Khan, steals the internet

Related Stories This Bollywood celebrity designs adorable nursery for Karan Johar’s babies

Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son Abram Khan knows how to pose and get all the attention.

The little munchkin who is already a hit on social media platforms has recently made the internet drooling again over his cuteness.

Recently, Karan Johar shared a picture of Abram posing with his mommy Gauri Khan.

While Abram resembles with his father in the picture, both mommy and son both look adorable.

The picture was taken at Karan Johar’s palatial abode.

Karan Johar shared the picture and captioned it as “The adorable Abram is turning out to quite the poser!!!! Stealing the thunder from his talented and beautiful mother...”

Gauri, who recently designed the nursery for Karan’s twins Yash and Roohi, has also done the filmmaker’s terrace.

Check out the pictures here, which Karan captioned it on Instagram as, “My terrace designed by the exceptionally talented and beautiful @gaurikhan.

